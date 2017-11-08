Mariah Carey’s Ex-Security Guard Claims Racism, Sexual Harassment in Pay Dispute

A former security guard is threatening to sue Mariah Carey for failure pay, citing racism and sexual harassment to support his plea.

Michael Anello, owner and president of Anello Security & Consulting, claims the music superstar owes him more than $700,000 in agreed payments. The sum includes a balance of $221,329.51 for security detail from June 2015 to May 2017 and $511,000 for another two years of promised services.

Anello also claims Carey humiliated him and his colleague by referring to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member, a white supremacist, and members of the hate groups.

Anello also claims Mariah “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

According to TMZ, the lawsuit alleges the Carey also committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.”

He claims during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move some luggage and when he got there, she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open. He says he tried leaving, but she insisted he move the luggage. He says they did not have physical contact during the alleged incident.

Representatives of the singer tell TMZ that they have been in contact with Anello’s lawyers and are prepared to settle some invoices – but they were not aware of his harassment claim.

The security chief is reportedly unsatisfied with her team’s offer, but his lawyer says the draft lawsuit is currently on hold.

Talk about reaching to get that bag!