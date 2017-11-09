Dave B – Sweetest Thing

Dave B aims for the soul with his emotionally-rich new single, “Sweetest Thing,” a gem from his upcoming album, Pearl, due out November 17. On the offering, produced by Elan Wright and Nima Skeemz, the Seattle hip hop/R&B artist effortlessly and relentlessly fires up our musical fibers as he passionately sings about a limitless love.

The record was influenced by Dave B’s co-producer, “With Elan getting married at the end of the summer, I was inspired to write about that deep, timeless kind of love. What does it feel like to have a soulmate? That love must be the sweetest thing that you’ve ever known.”

If you like “Sweetest Thing” then you have much more in store on the pending project, which Dave says was a labor of love to create.

He explains, “It’s been a long journey making this album. So Elan, Nimon, Darius and I pretty much created the whole project. Then I lost my laptop with everything and we had to start again from scratch. We locked ourselves in the studio and with no time that summer to hit the beach, we created feel good music that took us there. And after all that, the end product is this luminous Pearl… it started off as a grain of sand and transcended into a beautiful, rare gem.”

‘Pearl’ Tracklist:

1) Again

2) Scrolling

3) Magnum

4) Pink Fleece

5) Down

6) Peekin

7) Sweetest Thing

8) Dreamboy ft. Mom

Dave B is currently on the “PDA” Tour with Manatee Commune. Featured on Macklemore’s upcoming single, “Corner Store,” Dave B will be closing out the year on a very special note when he performs with Macklemore in his hometown of Seattle on December 23rd. Purchase Tickets for PDA Tour here: http://davebmusic.com/tour

November 9 Velour Provo, UT

November 11​​ Holocene​​​ Portland, OR

November 13 ​​Hi-Fi Lounge​​​ Eugene, OR

November 16​​ The Bartlett​​​ Spokane, WA

December 23​​ Key Arena ​​ Seattle, WA (w/Macklemore)