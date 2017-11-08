SonReal Gets a Helping Hand From Babyface on “My Friend”

Vancouver soul singer SonReal released his debut album, One Long Dream, back in August (2017).

A standout, which appears on a deluxe edition of the project, is the bonus song “My Friend,” produced by R&B legend Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. On the guitar-driven effort, SonReal’s melodically-rich and smooth vocals take the spotlight as he sings about memories of his father, who passed away in February 2016.

SonReal’s debut album came after a turbulent stretch in his personal life. He lost his record deal with Capitol Records and suffered a severe shoulder injury in the midst of touring, all while mourning the loss of his father.

The project is executive produced by Rahki (Kendrick Lamar) and features production from DJ Khalil (Eminem, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, Aloe Blacc).

Listen to “My Friend” below: