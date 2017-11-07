Mariah Carey, Kool & The Gang, The Isley Brothers, More Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

R&B/Soul legends Mariah Carey, Kool & The Gang, and The Isley Brothers are among the nominees for induction into the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The trio joins fellow nominees John Mellencamp, Tracy Chapman, Jermaine Dupree, Alice Cooper, Jimmy Cliff, Chrissie Hynde, Alan Jackson, Tom Waits, Tom T. Hall, and iconic Compton rap groupN.W.A.

The nomination is the first for Carey, while if inducted, N.W.A would be only the second rap act to enter the songwriters’ organization, following Jay-Z, who was welcomed in earlier this year.

Writers are eligible after 20 years after their initial songwriting successes. Five of the nominees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a gala in New York on 14 June.