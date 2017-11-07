Ray J – Peanut On The Way Feat. Boosie

Ray J and Boosie join forces to pay homage to one of Detroit’s finest with “Peanut On The Way,” a record produced by Dre Butterz.

On the cut, Ray J pops braggadocios lyrics about women, cars, and money because his boy “Peanut is on the way” home.

“I know my hitta Peanut is on the way,” he sings, while Boosie BadAzz compliments in the same vein while insisting “we don’t snitch.”

Ray J’s last offering was the mixture, Burn My Name, a collaboration with fellow R&B singer Chris Brown.

Listen to “Peanut On The Way” below: