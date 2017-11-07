PREMIERE: Deion Shows Out on New Single “Hold On”

After collaborating with Hip-Hop veterans like Hi-Tek and Talib Kweli, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, The Game, Masta Ace and others, Deion steps out on his own with the soulful new single, “Hold On.”

Produced by Floyd the Locsmif, “Hold On” bolsters a message of faith and optimism, enchanted by Deion’s finely-calibrated and skillful delivery, which should leave listener’s yearning for a larger bite into his discography. The combination of rich and lush melodies, rousing vocals, and superb production make for a timeless effort.

“Hold On” serves as the first release from the Cincinnati, Ohio native’s upcoming album, Break The Circle, and follows his 2016 offering, Time Wasted, a collection of unreleased songs.

If you’re digging the track like we are, cop it at all digital retailers and streaming platforms here and through Deion’s own imprint, Brown Panther, via EMPIRE Distribution.

Stay tuned for the release of Break ‘The Circle,’ which is due on is due out January 2018.

