Chris Brown – Juicy Booty Ft. Jhene Aiko & R. Kelly

“Juicy Booty” is another nostalgic gem from Chris Brown’s new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which was released on Halloween (October 31). On the track, featuring seductive vocals from Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly, and samples Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit,” Breezy sings about losing a lover while bedding other women for the hell of it.
“Ever since you’ve been gone, I’ve been running through / All these girls, they don’t compare to you, ” he sings. “The way you throw that sh*t back / Ain’t so fast, but they don’t do it like you.”
Aiko lifts the sensuality and passion to new heights while firing up her Beau’s testosterone, insisting, “you got this pussy so juicy.” She continued, “Got me ready to do anything and everything that you say / And it is an honor ’cause you got a huge thing / And if you could get it in and put it in, touché, I ain’t never scared.”
The Pied Piper of R&B wraps up the record with braggadocious lyrics, claiming, “Most of the time, you can find me laid up with a couple models / Most of the time, you can find me in the club popping these bottles.”
As previously reported, Brown kicked off Halloween with the release of ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon,’ a double album with 45 songs with features from Usher, R. Kelly, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane and more.
In a recent interview with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning,” Chris Brown spoke about the project: “With this album, I wanted to capture all bases of who my audience like and what songs they can actually identify with,” he says. “More R&B, all my girl fans love it, you gon’ have it. More pop, you gon’ have it. But it’s still gonna be my essence.”
Glendia Cannon
November 8, 2017 at 9:38 am
I have to comment. R. Kelly & Chris Brown are slaves to sin & Satan. How low can they go & how vile can they get. I would like to hear what their mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, nieces and aunts have to say about their recent release, JBooty. What do the women in their lives think about them and their choice of song lyrics. One thing for sure I am truly ashamed of these 2 men, R. Kelly and Chris Brown. The Word of God says, “To love money is the root of all evil. They have to be evil, because money cause one to say anything and do anything, and think you are right saying or doing it. …Have they lost all respect for women. What seems to be their problem. Don’t they have anything else to sing about besides women’s bodies & calling them bad names. They are not artists, they have no talent, they are just fools. Remember Kelly and Brown your speech is against all the women in your lives. You two men need to repent to God for your bad ways, stop your nonsense, your stupidity, and ask God to forgive you for being ignorant, deceitful, evil, ugly & devilish. I can’t even refer to either of you as brothers. I love you, I pray for you, but please change your ways, and music. We women have been scorned and hurt enough. STO IT!
Glendia Cannon
November 8, 2017 at 9:41 am
I spelled STOP IT wrong….but i’m sure they’ll get the message.