Chris Brown – Juicy Booty Ft. Jhene Aiko & R. Kelly

“Juicy Booty” is another nostalgic gem from Chris Brown’s new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which was released on Halloween (October 31). On the track, featuring seductive vocals from Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly, and samples Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit,” Breezy sings about losing a lover while bedding other women for the hell of it.

“Ever since you’ve been gone, I’ve been running through / All these girls, they don’t compare to you, ” he sings. “The way you throw that sh*t back / Ain’t so fast, but they don’t do it like you.”

Aiko lifts the sensuality and passion to new heights while firing up her Beau’s testosterone, insisting, “you got this pussy so juicy.” She continued, “Got me ready to do anything and everything that you say / And it is an honor ’cause you got a huge thing / And if you could get it in and put it in, touché, I ain’t never scared.”

The Pied Piper of R&B wraps up the record with braggadocious lyrics, claiming, “Most of the time, you can find me laid up with a couple models / Most of the time, you can find me in the club popping these bottles.”

As previously reported, Brown kicked off Halloween with the release of ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon,’ a double album with 45 songs with features from Usher, R. Kelly, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane and more.

In a recent interview with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning,” Chris Brown spoke about the project: “With this album, I wanted to capture all bases of who my audience like and what songs they can actually identify with,” he says. “More R&B, all my girl fans love it, you gon’ have it. More pop, you gon’ have it. But it’s still gonna be my essence.”