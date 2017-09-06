VanJess – Through Enough Ft. Goldlink

VanJess follows-up their sultry break-up anthem, “Favor,” released last week, with the new single “Through Enough.”

On the groovy, dance-infused record, produced by Lophiile (H.E.R., GoldLink), the duo delivers smooth, hypnotizing vocals about meeting someone, but being afraid to fall in love again because of past heartbreaks.

“Don’t take me ransom babe / I’ve been through enough,” sings VanJess.

The record will be featured on an upcoming episode of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ starring Issa Rae.

VanJess is comprised of Nigerian-American sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike. The duo made a name for themselves through YouTube covers, where they have garnered over 35 million views across the platform. The pair will release their forthcoming LP later this fall!

“It’s definitely 95 percent there. So, we just want to put it out when it makes sense. We’ll definitely figure it out in the next few weeks,” the group told Essence about the pending album.

The also opened up about collaborating together: “Being sisters, we know each other so well,” said Jess. “When we’re writing, I know when Ivana’s feeling something or when she’s not feeling something…”

Ivana adds, “We always bounce ideas off each other. The greatest thing about it, because we are siblings, we are super honest with each other about this doesn’t sound good here or this is dope here… We’re each other’s biggest support system, so we trust each other. It just makes everything easy.”

VanJess recently also teamed up with Masego for their single, “Touch The Floor.”