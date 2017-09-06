Eric Bellinger – Island Ft. Tayla Parx (Acoustic)

Two great songwriters come together for a magical duet.

Eric Bellinger gives his ‘Island’ song an acoustic makeover with help from Tayla Parx, who has penned songs for artists like Fifth Harmony, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Alicia Keys.

On the reggae-infused ballad, Tayla perfectly compliments Bellinger as the two deliver soothing lyrics and melodies about hiding away with your lover in a private paradise.

“I was sitting at the island in the middle of the kitchen watching my girl cook at the time,” explains Eric. “At first, I was joking. Every metaphor came to me so easy because I was sitting there lookin’ around, picturing us actually gettin’ it cracking right there on the table. I had every tool necessary to paint the perfect picture. I knew people would initially think the song was about an actual island in the ocean when they first saw the title. I wondered if they would catch the real idea and that’s what made me wanna stick to that concept even more. I feel like people critique and judge singer-songwriters’ bars with a very fine-toothed comb, so me being the creative that I am it only challenged me to go even harder conceptually. I had always been a fan of Tayla, from her tone to her effortless swag on that mic. When we’d first confirmed the session, I already knew what song would be perfect for us to do together. She walked in and said, ‘what we doin?’ I had ‘Island’ waiting for her with the open second verse. She heard it and we immediately dove right in and started coming up with ideas.”

Bellinger’s new project, Term 2 Acoustic, arrives on September 8th.

Over the last 6 years, Bellinger has become one of the music industry’s most sought after songwriters while also proving himself to be equally talented as a singer and a rapper. Having collaborated with Grammy-winning songwriter/producers J.R. Rotem and Rodney Jerkins, the Compton, California native has quickly racked up more than 80 song placements just in the last two years alone, writing for Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Usher, Trey Songz, Jennifer Hudson, The Game, and Janelle Monae.