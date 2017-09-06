DJ Aktive – 90’s Love Ft. Marsha Ambrosius

Back in 2011, Marsha Ambrosius and DJ Aktive joined forces for “Why Did I Fall In Love,” a bonus track on Marsha’s ‘Late Nights & Early Mornings’ album.

Well, it looks likes the two collaborators had unfinished business because they’ve team for another banger, this one called “90’s Love.” Produced by DJ Aktive & Ivan “Orthodox” Barias (Jazmine Sullivan, Musiq Soulchild, Mary J. Blige), on the track, Marsha coos gut-punching, nostalgic vocals about a love that’s real.

“I don’t need nobody else but you / You got me wide open, nobody else who do,” Marsha emphatically delivers. “You got me like a 90’s Mary J. for you / You got me, I don’t need nobody else but you.”

We look forward to hearing more for DJ Aktive, who has been around the world with the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including including Ambrosius, Janet Jackson, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Nas, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Estelle, John Legend, The Roots, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more.

Back in May (2017), Ambrosius released the new single “Luh Ya” off her upcoming untitled album, marking her move to an independent label.

Listen to ’90’s Love’ below: