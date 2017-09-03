Connect with us

Fabolous – Flipmode (Remix) Ft. Velous & Chris Brown

fabolous-flipmode-remix-ft-velous-chris-brown

News

Fabolous – Flipmode (Remix) Ft. Velous & Chris Brown

Published on

Fabolous calls on Chris Brown and Velous for his Busta Rhymes tribute song, “Flipmode (Remix).”

Velous leads the track with a verse and chorus before Fab drops his vintage rhymes infused with effects: “I’ve been juggin’ since flip phones / Bed rockin’ like Flintstones / Doin’ numbers in my zip code / Squad with it, I’m Flipmode / Shawty ’bout to let a clip go / Bussa, bussa, bussa, bus’ that / A big butt and a smile, I know they told me never trust that.”

Breezy comes through with the third verse, which blends singing with rapping. “Flipmode,” he raps. “I got a new bitch / Flipmode, all the money I get / Flipmode, you don’t ball like this / Hell no, my whole team lit.”

Originally released by Velous last year, “Flipmode” gets revamped just before Fabolous unleashes Summertime Shootout 3, the third installment in his mixtape franchise.

