Calvin Ross – Where I Come From

Indie R&B singer Calvin Ross delivers another gritty, truth-telling tale in the form of “Where I Come From.”

On the track, Ross spotlights his impoverished neighborhood of Jackson, Tennessee where gun violence and drug dealing was a popular and recruited lifestyle. He stays true to his artistry and personal self by evoking raw and unfiltered lyrics, allowing listeners to emotionally connect to his true feelings.

Calvin sings about the elements that almost snatched away his chances of doing anything laudable in his life through the medium that turned his life around: music.

Check out “Where I Come From”: