Ty Dolla $ign – So Am I Ft. Damian Marley & Skrillex

Ty Dolla $ign teams with reggae star Damian Marley and DJ/producer Skrillex for the musical gumbo, “So Am I.”

On the track, the collaborators merge their unique styles as they deliver catchy tales about relationships.

“Girl, you’re looking for somebody you can call on,” sings Dolla $ign. “Call on when you need it done right; If you’re looking for a real one, so am I.”

“If you’re searching for the truth, but you’re so smart that you always know a lie, baby, so am I,” Damian adds over the reaggae-tinged track. “You’re sick and tired of a lover who do wrong even though they know the right, baby, so am I.”

“So Am I” will appear on Dolla $ign’s upcoming project, Beach House 3, due this fall. The track follows the July released “Love U Better,” featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream.

Back in 2012, Dolla unleashed the original Beach House mixtape. The following year, he delivered Beach House 2 and in 2014, he dropped the Beach House EP.

Listen to “So Am I” below: