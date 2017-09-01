Tiffany Evans ‘T-Mixes’ Jacquees’ “B.E.D.”

Tiffany Evans has released her T-Mix to Cash Money Records artist Jacquees’ hit song “B.E.D.” On her version of the song, which is stripped down to a lonely piano an some bass, she flips it with different lyrics and soaring vocals. Stream below:

Fans can expect more T-mixes from Evans very soon. She is also working on a new project that will follow her All Me EP, which has over 5 million streams. The EP, which featured her Fetty Wap-assisted track “On Sight,” peaked at No. 10 on the iTunes R&B Albums Chart.

@Mstiffevans