NBA Star Victor Oladipo Drops Debut Single “Song For You”
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been turning heads on the basketball court for years now, but he’s now ready to embark on a music career to accompany it. After his rendition of “I Believe I Can Fly” went viral last year, the baller drops his debut single, “Song For You.”
Oladipo pays homage to the Donny Hathaway classic with this soulful piano ballad, adding a new verse to give the song a 2017 flair. Oladipo wants to prove he has the vocal chops to bring “Song For You” to life, a product of being raised singing in church growing up.
Stream below and let us know if you think Oladipo has the vocal chops:
More music from Oladipo to come before he returns to Indiana, where he launched his basketball career for the Indiana University Hoosiers and led them to two Sweet 16 appearances.