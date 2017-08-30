SZA & Maroon 5 Collab On ‘What Lovers Do’

Maroon 5 is back with music’s newest “it” girl SZA for the poppy collab “What Lovers Do.”

The song is a simple, breezy tune about questioning the pursuit of a relationship. “I bet the house on you/ Am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?” he sings. SZA answers on the second verse, singing, “Are we too grown for changin’?” she sings. “Are we too grown to mess around?”

Listen below:

“What Lovers Do” follows Maroon 5’s collab with rapper Future on “Cold” and their 2016 Kendrick Lamar collab “Don’t Wanna Know.” SZA recently set off on a headlining North American tour, which touches down in Detroit today (Aug 30th) at The Fillmore.