Eric Bellinger drops another one of his “E-Mixes,” this time taking on Bruno Mars’ mega 2017 hit “That’s What I Like.”

Bellinger is known for a good flip of a tune, and this one’s no exception. Bellinger keeps the essence of the original, but puts his spin on it with smooth vocals and new lyrics, even interjecting a Mint Condition reference of “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes).”

Stream and enjoy below: