DJ Ace is a charismatic BBC Radio 1Xtra host and talented DJ who has played a prominent role in the UK music scene for over a decade, particularly the R&B scene where he has become an intrinsic cog in the development of the genre.

DJ Ace has landed a four-week takeover on popular Spotify playlist “Urban Room 2.” Culminating nearly 120k followers, the playlist is the home to all things old school urban and provides you that throwback feeling 24 hours of the day, 7 days a week. Paving the way for future DJs, the BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ makes history as Ace is the first ever Spotify DJ/curator to do a take-over in the UK.

In celebration of the new Spotify takeover, DJ Ace offers Singersroom an exclusive 8-minute ‘Urban Room 2’ Takeover Mini Mix.

Enjoy below: