After a decade-long hiatus, Eamon (pronounced Aim-in), the soul singer/songwriter/producer behind the hit single, “F**k It (I Don’t Want You Back)” returns with a fiery collection of new material, his upcoming full-length LP Golden Rail Motel (due out on Sept 15th).

“Before I Die”—the second single from his upcoming LP, merges Eamon’s passion for doo-wop, hip-hop, and soul music. Equal parts beautifully-textured vocal harmonies and head-cracking drums, “Before I Die” shares the tale of a Travis Bickle-like character sick of getting the short end of the stick in life and his wild desire to make people pay for his desperate predicament.

About writing “Before I Die,” Eamon says, “It’s a song that tells a story of pain, loneliness, and betrayal, but also the beginning of redemption.” He continues, “The irony of the song is that self-sabotage also has a lot to do with me being stuck in ruts throughout the years. Victim-itis is a downward spiral.”

Stream below:

The LP not only signifies a return of one of R&B’s most powerful voices, but also marks a new chapter for Eamon, both personally and professionally. An early onslaught of fame, money, and all the trappings of instantaneous, worldwide success led to hardships and struggles for the young Eamon, and his demons almost derailed his very promising career and life—a journey that is captured in several songs on the album. “I had a problem,” says Eamon. “I was a young kid with a lot of money who didn’t know how to deal with fame.”

“Before I Die” is produced by Snipe Young and co-produced by Eamon and Dan Ubick. “Before I Die” follows the lead single “Be My Girl.”

@EamonOfficial