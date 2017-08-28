Watch This Amazing, Fan-Made Documentary, ‘Aaliyah: The Inside Look’

August 25th marked the 16th anniversary of the untimely passing of R&B star Aaliyah. To commemorate, Florida producer Jimir Davis (professionally known as Amorphous) created a nearly two-hour long documentary titled “Aaliyah: The Inside Look.”

Amorphous is responsible for creating some of the internet’s beloved song mashups, including the Beyonce/Jay z mashup project titled Bey-Z (which dropped in June), but he’s also a long time fan of Aaliyah. For many months, Davis has been putting his heart and soul into the doc which provides an in-depth look at her life and career through performance footage and rare interviews. In the doc, he also makes his first trek to her resting place at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York.

Take notes, Lifetime: this documentary is very well executed — it should be in theaters or on TV! Kick back and enjoy Davis’ project of love below:

