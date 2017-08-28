[Song Premiere] Detroit’s King Visionary Drops New Single ‘Vacation’

Detroit’s King Visionary has teamed up with 22-year-old electronic-experimental producer Eric Dingus (who’s signed to Drake’s OVO Sound) for his new single “Vacation,” which premieres today (Aug. 28) on Singersroom.

What resulted is this dreamy collaboration, woozy and lax in its production — a “vacation” for the ears, per se. King elaborates that the tune is meant to capture the feeling of wanting to escape or take a break, but being unable to escape yourself.

“Since you are never really able to escape yourself, you use the time for self-reflection, which can often be repetitive and tedious. This feeling can also be super rewarding. Vacation time and self-reflection is necessary for self-care and survival. The world is a harsh place. Relationships and connections can often drain us. This record is about building back up that energy and being able to flourish. The production gives off a dreamy vibe and I wanted my vocals to do the same. “Vacation” isn’t part of a specific project, but it is a part of a series of introspective bangers I want to release before the weather gets too cold. Something to reflect on before the winter hits.”

As it turns out, the production is what spurred the song’s concept. “It has a really dreamy vibe so that is what inspired the lyrics. Also, ‘Vacation’ was the original name of the beat from Eric so it’s the first thing that came to mind,” he said. “Plus, I’m pretty much always in my feelings,” he explained.

Go on “Vacation” below: