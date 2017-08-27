Boyz II Men Announces Release Date For New Album, ‘Under the Streetlight’

Veteran R&B group Boyz II Men will be back in your speakers soon.

The award-winning group will release their latest studio album, Under the Streetlight, on October 20. The project celebrates the fellas’ 25 years in music.

The upcoming 10-track LP will feature Boyz II Men’s classic harmonies as they pay tribute to R&B/Soul music with personal selections of timeless songs chosen by founding members Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris. The project will also feature one original song.

“Growing up and experiencing doo-wop music definitely influenced Boyz II Men’s sound,” said Nathan Morris. “‘Under the Streetlight’ has been a passion project that we’ve wanted to create for a while to bring us back to our roots and make the music that inspired us when we first started the group.”

Boyz II Men Honored by The City of Philadelphia

On Under the Streetlight, Boyz II Men put their spin on classics such as “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers), “Stay” (Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs) and “I Only Have Eyes for You” (The Flamingos) along with their new original song, “Ladies Man.”

The album also includes features from Brian McKnight on “I’ll Come Running Back To You,” “Tears On My Pillow,” and “A Sunday Kind Of Love”; Amber Riley (Glee) on “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is”; and Take Six on “A Thousand Miles Away.”

Boys II Men are currently doing a residency run at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

See the full tracklisting for ‘Under the Streetlight’ and pre-order here.

01. Why Do Fools Fall In Love

02. A Thousand Miles Away feat. Take 6

03. Stay

04. I Only Have Eyes For You

05. Up On The Roof

06. I’ll Come Running Back To You feat. Brian McKnight

07. Tears On My Pillow feat. Brian McKnight

08. A Sunday Kind Of Love feat. Brian McKnight

09. Anyone Who Knows What Love Is feat. Amber Riley

10. Ladies Man