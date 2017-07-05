Boyz II Men Honored by The City of Philadelphia

It’s no secret that iconic R&B group Boyz II Men repped their hometown of Philadelphia, PA to the utmost. Their mega-hit single, “Motownphilly,” is a prime example of their love for the City of Brotherly Love with lyrics like “It’s long overdue but now Philly is slammin’.”

Earlier this week, the city recognized the trendsetting R&B group for their contributions and achievements in music and philanthropy. City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson presented the special citation to the group during a special ceremony on Monday (July 3).

“Growing up in South Philadelphia, these young men represented the epitome of success,” stated Johnson. “We watched them grind on South Street singing. So, as a young man I recognized that when Boyz II Men made it, the city of Philadelphia made it.”

Formed as a quartet in Philly in the late ’80s, Boyz II Men went on to become the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 60 million albums sold. This past June, a section of Broad Street (from Christian to Carpenter Streets) in Philadelphia was renamed “Boyz II Men Boulevard.” This section of the street is near the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, where the members once attended.