Tank Releases New Sexy Single ‘When We’

Atlantic Records recording artist and multi-Grammy nominated singer Tank releases a new single “When We” off his upcoming album out this summer.

The single is a sensual “how to” that will lead listeners to a night of high-powered unadulterated passion.

“I can be your savage, I just need your blessing / Say that I can have it, when we…f*ck, when we…f*ck,” he croons in his signature warm tone on the hook.

Stream the sexy tune below:

Purchase “When We” on iTunes HERE.

@therealtank