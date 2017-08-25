PARTYNEXTDOOR – Damn x Break Me Down

PARTYNEXTDOOR is treating his fans good this week: The Canadian crooner unlocks two new songs, “Damn” and “Break Me Down.”

On “Damn,” he sings about being himself after a breakup, insisting, “I’ma handle it just like a man.” He also adds, “Poppin’ bottles just because I can / Ain’t gone never change who I am.”

On “Break Me Down,” PND continues is relationship strive by crooning about like before stardom and the woman that was by his side.

“Why you act like you don’t know me before all the Kates, Kylies, and Kehlanis, whoa,” he sings. “Why you do me this way? / Must be how it go when you crack the Drake code.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR will join Halsey on her “hopeless fountain kingdom Tour,” starting Sept. 29 in Uncasville, CT through Nov. 22 in Cleveland.