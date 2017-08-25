Keyshia Cole is back with more new music from her seventh studio album, 11:11 Reset, in the form of “Incapable,” one of Cole’s signature belting ballads.

Written by Elijah Blake, produced by Danja, and debuted on “Jimmy Kimmel” back in January, the song tells the heartbreaking tale of realizing the person she loved didn’t put in the same efforts into the relationship. “Oh, what a feeling / The one that I thought that I needed / Was incapable of needing me back / Incapable of loving like that,” she sings. Sounds like this could be inspired by her split from ex-husband, former NBA star Daniel Gibson.

The song follows “You” featuring Remy Ma and French Montana.

No word on when 11:11 Reset will drop, but in the meantime stream “Incapable” below and purchase on iTunes HERE.