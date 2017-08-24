Connect with us

Jeff Dean – T.K.O. ft. La’Britney

Detroit-born artist Jeff Dean links up with fellow D-Town singer La’Britney for “T.K.O.”

On the sexy banger, Dean promises to “beat it up” as LaBritney adds a rap verse as a reply. “TKO” is created by Grammy nominated producers and writers Yonni Fairchild (Fergie, Keyshia Cole, Rick Ross), APLUS (Justin Bieber, JLo, Beyonce) and Marcus Mims.

Stream below:

Jeff Dean hails from Detroit, Michigan, where his singing influences run deep in the richness of the city. Having the classic church background common in such a historically musical hometown, Jeff found his way to the microphone via numerous avenues. Starting in Sunday morning worship services and the Wayne State University Gospel Choir all the way to competing through several rounds of X-Factor, Jeff knew that music and singing was his passion. In 2014 he ventured out on his own and released his first single, “House Guest” featuring Earlly Mac and produced by Jupyter. After receiving such a positive response on various streaming outlets, Jeff took things a step further. Enlisting the songwriting and management assistance of Universal Music Group Publisher and songwriter Antea Shelton (APLUS), Jeff released his first EP, MAD DOPE.

@JeffDeanMusic

@LaBritney_

