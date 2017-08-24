On “Wikipedia,” Jean Deaux sets out to prove there’s more to a book than its cover, or in this case, more to a person’s truth than the information that’s immediately available.

“‘Wikipedia’ is saying this: People are going to try and tell you who you are every step of the way, they’ll even knock you down to convince you,” states the young Chicago singer. “But you get stronger every time you get up on your feet and continue walking in your own truth.” Her vocals can range from a soothing fraspy lure to hitting hyphenated high notes, sometimes weaving in a few bars of calmly-n-coolly delivered raps as if she’s conversing with the listeners.

Stream below:

“My creative process in writing music depends on my mood,” Jean Deaux shares. “If I feel I have a lot of things bottled up they’ll spill out in any convenient melody I can find in a song. ‘Wikipedia’ was like that. When I got the beat from ROM, I wrote the song on paper in like less than 10 minutes. Smino recorded me, and that was it. I spent my time after tour touching it up, the people that saw me perform it really connected with it and they were ready to have it.”

This past Spring, Jean Deaux toured North America in support of St. Louis rapper-singer Smino. In addition to featuring on a the closing track from his acclaimed Blkswn album, Jean Deaux directed and starred in Smino’s Bonnie & Clyde-themed “Anita” video; while music is at the forefront of her artistry, she’s continued to work behind the camera as a director, writing treatments for friends. “Wikipedia” is Jean Deaux’s first solo release of 2017, and is set to be a single from a forthcoming EP, which she’s currently continuing to work on and aiming to release before year’s end.

@ThatsJeanDeaux