Electro-pop/R&B duo Secret Rendezvous release their new single “U Send Me Flying” from their second project For Real (to be released September 22nd).

Leading into an ethereal space of 80’s disco-tinged synthesizer hooks and a barrage of signature R&B vocal stylings from Sietske, “U Send Me Flying” is a product of sheer infectious songwriting. Band members Sietske and Remi Lauw comment, “’U Send Me Flying’ describes the beginning of a cycle. That rush of a new crush.”

Already championed by the likes of Pharrell Williams, Coldplay and MTV, Secret Rendezvous may have all the qualities to be your new favorite Amsterdam duo.

Stream below:

Secret Rendezvous are an Amsterdam based duo, consisting of members Sietske Morsch and Remi Lauw. The pair met when they both studied pop music at the Conservatory in Rotterdam and formed the band Secret Rendezvous after graduating there. While their sound is distinctly Alternative R&B, the band are influenced by a variety of artists, including Prince, The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and Frank Ocean.

After bonding from their studies and mutual love for music, Secret Rendezvous began writing and released their debut album Paint The Town Red in 2011.

Jumping ahead to April 2016 after releasing a few singles between this time, the group released their single “Better Than She Can.” The single gained personal attention from Pharrell Williams and spun it on his Beats1 radio show.

