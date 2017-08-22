After creating anticipation with the lyric video, Ledisi unwraps the official visual for her rising single, “High.”

In the clip, the R&B singer-songwriter walks the street as a diverse group of people grow “high” from dancing and other self-infused talents. Directed by Noble Jones, a radiant Ledisi adds a sensual spice as she sings her cares away about life and love.

“I’ve been thinking about time / I’ve been thinking about space / I know I might sound crazy, but I’m tryin’ to get down in a real good space,” Ledisi sings as she creates a life-changing and stress-free aura. She later adds, “Finally, I’m feeling real good.”

“High” will appear on Ledisi’s forthcoming album, Let Love Rule, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘The Truth.’ The set will arrive on September 22.

Watch below:

To keep the party going, fans can also see Ledisi sing “HIGH” for the first time as part of the star-studded lineup of performers that helped to celebrate extraordinary Black women and Black love at the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™” 2017 Awards hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The broadcast will premiere on Tonight, August 22, 2017 at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on BET.

Fans can catch more Ledisi as she joins a line-up of hundreds of artists that already include Ed Sheeran, who will play in Washington D.C., for the Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds’ Refugee Solidarity Concerts on September 20. The shows are in support of Amnesty International’s I Welcome refugee campaign, which mobilizes public pressure on governments to welcome refugees. Amnesty International’s research shows that 80% of people around the world are open to welcoming refugees, yet governments are failing to do their part. The full list is available on sofarsounds.com/giveahome, where fans have until September 10 to apply to win tickets for the shows taking place in their city.