R&B vocalist Ledisi releases a new lyric video for her growing hit single “High.”

Inspired by her visit to the Andy Warhol Museum, Ledisi shows much vulnerability in a very stripped down video. Ledisi states, “I was inspired by the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, PA and I participated in a screen test display. You had to sit there for 5 minutes and just BE.”

“I’ve been thinking about time / I’ve been thinking about space / I know I might sound crazy but I’m tryin’ to get down in a real good space,” Ledisi sings as she creates a life-changing and stress-free aura. She later adds, “Finally, I’m feeling real good.”

Watch below:

“High” will appear on Ledisi’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘The Truth.’ You can also can her this supper as a featured guest on Maxwell’s “SUMMERS 17” tour.