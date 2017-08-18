Connect with us

[Song Premiere] NeMiss ChiYork – The Game We're In

[Song Premiere] NeMiss ChiYork – The Game We're In

As a follow-up to her first Summer ‘17 release “Ruler,”  Chicago-native-turned-Brooklynite, NeMiss ChiYork delivers her second single before the season closes out titled “The Game We’re In.”

The song is a R&B Soul-infused Hip Hop record on which she enlists star musicians Nate Jones (bassist for Trey Songz, musical director for Lyfe Jennings tour) and Adam Ahuja (collaborated under Warner Music Group & The O’Jays’ musical director).

“The Game We’re In” opens with mellow drums, melodic synths, and keys that segue into the record’s calming hook which then transitions into Nemiss’ heavenly flow. From there, she unleashes rhymes about a man who has caught her attention  and won her over.

“We elevated, but it’s complicated. I’m not your girl but you mad at who I’m dating. I had to laugh, I know you feel. You frontin’ to me like you got a heart of steel,” she flows.

“In the vein of Jill Scott, this track gives a personal account of a love affair gone astray,” shares NeMiss.

Stream and enjoy below:

NeMiss (who also performs with indie group Cross Culture Band) is no stranger to live instrumentation. Utilizing her vocals – whether she’s harmonizing or rapping – to drive the various messages she wants to convey, over live sounds that blend her favorite genres is what defines her music.

@NeMissChiYork

