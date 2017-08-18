Music
Marques Houston Drops New Single ‘Together’ From The Film Soundtrack For “’Til Death Do Us Part” (Snippet)
Singer/songwriter Marques Houston released his latest single today exclusively on iTunes, titled “Together.” The song is from the soundtrack for the upcoming film, ‘TIL DEATH DO US PART, which will be in theaters on September 29th.
The triple threat entertainer co-wrote and produced the film and is now adding his musical talent with new songs for the film’s soundtrack. Produced by iRich, the brand new single is Houston’s first track to drop since 2016. He wrote and sang a second song for the soundtrack titled “See You Again” which is set to release when the the full soundtrack becomes available on September 22. Also included are other songs from the film by artists including Mila J., Chrissy, J-Boog & more.
Listen to a snippet below:
@marqueshouston