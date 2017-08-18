Singer/songwriter Marques Houston released his latest single today exclusively on iTunes, titled “Together.” The song is from the soundtrack for the upcoming film, ‘TIL DEATH DO US PART, which will be in theaters on September 29th.

The triple threat entertainer co-wrote and produced the film and is now adding his musical talent with new songs for the film’s soundtrack. Produced by iRich, the brand new single is Houston’s first track to drop since 2016. He wrote and sang a second song for the soundtrack titled “See You Again” which is set to release when the the full soundtrack becomes available on September 22. Also included are other songs from the film by artists including Mila J., Chrissy, J-Boog & more.

Listen to a snippet below:

‘TIL DEATH DO US PART, starring Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh and Stephen Bishop, is a suspenseful thriller about a young woman’s struggle to escape a violent marriage. The film was directed by Christopher B. Stokes, and written by Marques Houston and Stokes. Check out the official ‘TIL DEATH DO US PART trailer below.

‘TIL DEATH DO US PART Soundtrack Track Listing

1. Together – Marques Houston

2. Touch Me – Mila J

3. Your Love – J-Boog formerly of B2K

4. Enough – IRich

5. Let Me Know – J-Boog formerly of B2K

6. See You Again – Marques Houston

7. Palm Tree – JACOB

8. Leave – Chrissy

9. Just Chill – Smooth

