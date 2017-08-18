Music
Kenny Lattimore – Push
Kenny Lattimore returns from a 2-year hiatus with a new single titled “Push.”
Produced by Dra-kkar Wesley aka Madison, “Push” showcases an edgier side to the silky singer as his emotive delivery paints a picture of a man who realizes he has made a mistake by pushing away the love of his life; once again laying bare the inner workings of a man’s mind and hearts of women.
Lattimore and Dra-kkar dug into the 80s sound with a modern twist for this tune. “The sound doesn’t conform. One of the things that I did think about was staying true to myself and the other was the fact that I remember the eighties well. We wanted to create something contemporary and timeless,” explains Lattimore.
Stream below:
Purchase “Push” HERE and check out Lattimore’s forthcoming live performance dates below:
August 20 – The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
August 25 – Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, Washington, DC.
September 1 – The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA
September 2 – Jazz Summer Series, Bel Air, MD
September 4 – Kindred Presents, Warm Daddy’s, Philadelphia, PA
September 9 – Yoshi’s Oakland, Oakland, CA
September 28 – Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, NYC
October 7 – The Carson Jazz Festival, Carson, CA
December 14 – Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, Chicago, IL