Kenny Lattimore returns from a 2-year hiatus with a new single titled “Push.”

Produced by Dra-kkar Wesley aka Madison, “Push” showcases an edgier side to the silky singer as his emotive delivery paints a picture of a man who realizes he has made a mistake by pushing away the love of his life; once again laying bare the inner workings of a man’s mind and hearts of women.

Lattimore and Dra-kkar dug into the 80s sound with a modern twist for this tune. “The sound doesn’t conform. One of the things that I did think about was staying true to myself and the other was the fact that I remember the eighties well. We wanted to create something contemporary and timeless,” explains Lattimore.

Stream below:

Purchase “Push” HERE and check out Lattimore’s forthcoming live performance dates below:

August 20 – The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

August 25 – Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, Washington, DC.

September 1 – The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

September 2 – Jazz Summer Series, Bel Air, MD

September 4 – Kindred Presents, Warm Daddy’s, Philadelphia, PA

September 9 – Yoshi’s Oakland, Oakland, CA

September 28 – Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, NYC

October 7 – The Carson Jazz Festival, Carson, CA

December 14 – Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, Chicago, IL