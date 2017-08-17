Gloria Prince Champions The Hustle On New Single ‘Go To Work’

Texan singer/songwriter/actress Gloria Prince releases her brand new single “Go to Work.”

On the song produced by James “Keyz” Foyle III and co-written by Gloria and Marquis Rachad, Prince sings about getting her hustle on — any ambitious artist or entrepreneur should be able to relate!

Stream below:

“Go To Work” garnished the attention of Reebok Women’s marketing executives and is being used in the #GotToWorkChallenge through her partnership with DanceOn, a company co-founded by Madonna, CEO Amanda Taylor, Guy Oseary and Allen DeBevoise in 2011.