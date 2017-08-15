Music
Will Downing Collabs With Avery Sunshine On ‘I’m Feeling The Love’
From his forthcoming album Soul Survivor, Will Downing releases “I’m Feeling The Love,” a duet with fellow Shanachie Entertainment artist Avery Sunshine. Downing’s sophisticated and always-cool sensibilities have proven to be timeless and have garnered him the role as the reigning king of romantic ballads, and “I’m Feeling The Love” is no exception.
Downings’ emotive, buttery-smooth, honey-toned baritone along with Sunshine’s clear strong vocals make for a timeless love duet. “‘I’m Feeling The Love’ is my anthem for anyone that has been in and out of love. It is a song about renewed spirit,” Downing said. “As always, Avery*Sunshine’s performance is heartfelt and it is a perfect match for me. She absolutely made me feel the love with her amazing vocals.”
Listen to Will and Avery’s new collab below:
Downing’s anticipated Soul Survivor unites him with a number of special guests including labelmates, not only Avery*Sunshine, but also Najee, Phil Perry and Maysa. Highlights on the CD include Will’s inspired interpretations of such classics as Blue Magic’s “Stop To Start, The Stylistics’ “Hurry Up This Way Again,” and “Tell Me All About It,” a hit for both Michael Franks and Natalie Cole. Downing also offers several of his own originals on the album.
Purchase “I’m Feeling The Love” on iTunes HERE.