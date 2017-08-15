R&B Singer Lloyd and Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Young Goldie is going to be a dad. The R&B singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Dehea Abraham.

Lloyd confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Another blessing… thank you Lord.”

His message follows a recent post by his girlfriend Dehea, who posted a photo of herself at 32 weeks pregnant. “Almost there,” she wrote. “It’s time to come back home and rub on my belly, [Lloyd].”

Lloyd seemed to be trying for awhile for a child. In his single “Tru,” he appeared to confirm a past miscarriage when he sang, “Came home helped my sister raise a child, kind of hurt me ’cause I could’ve had my own now / Lost my baby damn, it’s really hitting home now.”

The R&B heartthrob is still promoting his ‘Tru’ EP, recently dropping a music video for the song, “Heavenly Body.”

Congrats to the happy couple!