Lloyd – Heavenly Body Ft. Rick Ross

Lloyd keeps his “Tru” movement pushing after some promotional hibernation by releasing a music video for ‘Heavenly Body.’ The record, which appears on his Tru EP, released over seven months ago, features Maybach bawse Rick Ross.

In the new visual, directed by Ryan Snyder, Lloyd and Rozay kick off the party in the open doors surrounded by trees before turning up indoors. Young Goldie also gets steamy with a stripper in the shower.

Lloyd Gifts Fans With Acoustic Video of ‘Tru’ Single

“I almost died last night,” sings Lloyd, while watching his sexy co-star dance on a pole. “When you took off your clothes, my heart just stopped.”

Lloyd’s Tru EP also boasts appearances from 2 Chainz on ‘Tru‘ and Lil Wayne on ‘Holding.’ He also plans to release a video for the album track “Excited” shortly.