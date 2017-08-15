PREMIERE: Marenikae – Remember

Marenikae (pronounced Muh-Ren-i-KAY) stands her ground as a woman on her debut single, “Remember.” On the track, the Nigeria-born singer/songwriter empowers women of all cultural backgrounds, who have felt helpless when being slighted by their significant other.

“I think contrary to FELA, the new African woman is a lady. The stories of African Women need to be told by us and not for us,” Merenikae states. “We are women, and we do not have to do what we are told. We persevere. We dey.”

She adds that “there is little that separates women regardless of cultural background, age or race.”

“Remember” is Merenikae’s gift to oppressed women longing to express their inner heroine. The record is also the first in a series of songs that will showcase her Nigerian culture and bold statement of “womanism.”

Merenikae has hit the ground running as a new artist. Recent performances include opening for So So Def songstress Dondria at City Winery, Splashfest 2017, R&B Live at Kat’s Cafe and Beast Mode at Le Bam Studios in Atlanta, Ga.

Enjoy “Remember” and PURCHASE if you dig it!

Learn more about Marenikae by visiting HERE: www.marenikae.live