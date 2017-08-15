Jordin Sparks to Judge 2018 Miss America Competition

Jordin Sparks may be quiet on the music front, but that isn’t stopping her from seizing checks in other entertainment avenues.

According to People, the “No Air” hitmaker has signed up to be a celebrity judge for the upcoming 2018 Miss America Competition.

“I am honored to participate as a judge for the Miss America Competition this year,” said Sparks, 27. “I understand the pressure that a competition brings and I’m lucky it’s given me the unique perspective on the hard work that the contestants have to put in to get to this point. No doubt they are all strong women and I look forward to hearing the platforms they represent.”

Model Molly Sims, singer Thomas Rhett, and People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle will also join the celebrity panel.

In the upcoming competition, 51 women across the United States, including the District of Columbia, will compete for the Miss America title. They will be judged in wear, fitness, lifestyle, talent and interview categories.

Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison and ESPN personality Sage Steele will host the competition.

The 2018 Miss America competition will air live on ABC from Atlantic City, New Jersey, this Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.