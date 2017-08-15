Based on the 19th century feminist movement, singer-songwriter Cocoa Sarai channels Rosie The Riveter in her latest visual “Wait A Minute.” The single from Cocoa’s Nostalgia | The Vibey EP channels the essence of women’s empowerment and gives a voice to the silenced, the hardworking and the focused.

In the clip (directed by Malcolm Saunders), Sarai sexes it up and uses the nation’s flag as the centerpiece as she serves up a new national anthem for independent women everywhere. The record is produced by female producer and Queens native, V-Notes.

Watch below: