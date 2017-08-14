Connect with us

Tina Yao – My Money

Tina Yao is back with the first single “My Money” off her forthcoming project S.H.O.T.S (She Heard Omens Through Songs) which is scheduled to be released this Fall.

In a world that is set up for men where they make more money than their female peers, Tina showcases how that often leads to many people not valuing a woman’s time or love in the same way they would a man’s. On this song, Tina ties the luxuries of money, time, and love together: if time is money, all the emotional labor you put into anything will cost you one of the three. In this sassy track produced by The LX, Tina creates a female anthem for the bossy chick who hates for her time to be wasted.

