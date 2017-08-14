Daley Announces “The Spectrum” U.S. Tour

Soul/R&B artist Daley will hit the road this fall for “The Spectrum” U.S. tour. The trek kicks off on October 10th at Rams Head in Annapolis, MD and will make stops in cities like Washington, DC, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Detroit before wrapping on November 5 at Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL.

‘The Spectrum’ tour will support Daley’s recently released sophomore album of the same name. The project is headed by the single “Until the Pain Is Gone,” featuring songstress Jill Scott.

“I’ve gone through a lot in the industry. I experienced a lot in love, but this album is not a heartbreak album,” Daley previously told Singersroom about his “The Spectrum” album. “My first album was a heartbreak album, but this one deals with some relationship stuff. But I’m a bit more confident in myself, more sure of myself, and reflecting on my life. I know what it’s like for me to be here and live with my truth. If people like the first album, they would definitely like the second album. It has the same threads, but it’s more mature, and I wanted to try some other things. It feels like I’m taking the right steps for the next chapter.”

‘The Spectrum’ tour dates are below, with more dates to follow.

10/10 – Rams Head; Annapolis, MD

10/11 – Fillmore; Washington, DC

10/12 – Highline; New York, NY

10/13 – StageOne; Fairfield, CT

10/16 – Brighton Music Hall; Boston, MA

10/17 – The Foundry; Philadelphia, PA

10/18 – The Underground; Charlotte, NC

10/19 – Motorco; Durham, NC

10/20 – Buckhead; Atlanta, GA

10/22 – Exit/In; Nashville, TN

10/24 – Republic; New Orleans, LA

10/25 – Soul Kitchen; Mobile, AL

10/26 – WorkPlay; Birmingham, AL

10/27 – New Daisy Theatre; Memphis, TN

10/28 – Trees; Dallas, TX

10/30 – White Oak Music Hall; Houston, TX

11/01 – The Shelter; Detroit, MI

11/02 – Deluxe; Indianapolis, IN

11/03 – A&R; Columbus, OH

11/04 – The Cambridge Room; Cleveland, OH

11/05 – Thalia Hall; Chicago, IL

Tickets on sale now. West Coast dates TBA!

Hailing from Manchester, UK, singer, songwriter, and recording artist Daley first came to prominence with his co-write and feature on the Gorillaz hit “Doncamatic,” under the wing of the band’s creator Damon Albarn. He has since become one of the UK’s most respected musical exports, recording and touring both sides of the Atlantic, and working with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Miguel, Jessie J, Emeli Sande, Maxwell, Jill Scott and Marsha Ambrosius.