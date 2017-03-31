aley returns with the video for the smooth R&B gem, “Until The Pain Is Gone” featuring the soulful songstress Jill Scott on background vocals. The ballad is the first offering from the UK crooner’s upcoming EP, Those Who Wait, and also follows his 2014 debut album, Days + Nights.

The visual for the lush ballad is moody and sensual, with Daley entering a diner on a rainy night to sing his troubles away amid neon lights. Jill Scott isn’t in the clip, but with her backing vocals (which meshes well Daley’s), her presence is definitely felt.

Watch below:

Working with one of his greatest inspirations came about after Daley opened one of Jill Scott’s shows in London. “She was really kind and encouraging and we stayed in touch,” he says. “In the studio writing this song I just had a feeling… kept hearing Jill’s voice as the song developed, like it was asking for her energy. I’ve learned to trust those gut feelings when they occur, so after a little hesitation I sent it to her for her thoughts… and was thrilled to receive a reply that she loved it! She took it and interpreted it in her own amazingly soulful way, and it was done.

