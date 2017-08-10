Chris Brown Has Some “Questions” on New Song

Chris Brown continues to create anticipation for his next studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, by releasing the new song, “Questions.”

Using Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 hit “Turn Me On,” Breezy coos about his quest for a sexy lady on the island-tinged track. “Girl, I got a question for ya,” he sings. “Can I get an answer?” He later adds: “She only love me ’cause I’m dangerous / That pum pum somethin’ like angel dust.”

Back in May, Brown revealed that ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ would be a “double album,” featuring a lengthy 40 songs. “Questions” is one of the songs featured in a photo of a handwritten note.

A release date is currently unknown for ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon,’ and Brown previously called his label out for the delay.

“HEY TEAM BREEZY.. READY ON MY END. EVERYTHING ELSE IS ON THE LABEL. (DELAYS) MISCOMMUNICATION TO THE FANS,” he announced. “just finished shooting one video today) next video in a couple more days! IM TRYING MY ABSOLUTE BEST TO DELIVER ON TIME AND ACCURATE. LOVE THE LABEL BUT THEY BE ON SOME BULLSHIT WIT TIMING!”