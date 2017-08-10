Grammy-nominated artist Chanté Moore gave us life earlier this year after releasing her brand new single, “Real One.” Now, her music campaign leaps to new heights as she reveals the cover artwork, release date, and album tracklisting.

Moore’s much-anticipated upcoming 7th solo studio album, “The Rise Of The Phoenix,” will be available worldwide on September 15th, 2017 and pre-orders will kick off on Friday, August 11th.

“This album reflects where I am now in my life. I am perfecting myself,” states Moore. “I continue to learn how to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me. I am the Phoenix rising, and I’m living my life again!”

As for why she chose such an empowering album title, Moore previously stated, “The Phoenix is a powerful mythological symbol of renewal. It lives a long life, burns to ashes, but re-emerges more beautiful and more powerful than ever. I relate to that.”

Moore’s most personal album yet, “The Rise of the Phoenix” is rich with emotion and personal revelations about her life and feelings. The opus includes infectious dance tracks, sensual ballads and hearty anthems that capture Moore’s impressive vocal dexterity, songwriting skills, and production ingenuity.

The lead single, “Real One,” is presently charting as the #10 Top R&B song in the country.

“The Rise Of The Phoenix” Standard Tracklisting

1. Welcome to the Journey -Interlude

2. Chasin

3. On His Mind

4. I’d be a Fool

5. Pray

6. Real One

7. SuperLover

8. The Journey -Interlude

9. Saving Grace

10. Breath

11. I Know

12. OffaU

13. Something to Remember

14. We Up

15. Pressure

16. Back to Life

17. Thank you for the Journey – Interlude