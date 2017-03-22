Chante Moore Vacations With a Young Hunk in “Real One” Video

Grammy-nominated artist Chanté Moore reveals the grown and sexy music video for her latest single, “Real One,” a record that describes what true love means. In the clip, shot in Miami Beach, the veteran R&B beauty enjoys some leisure time with a younger hunk, which includes cuddling and some feeding of strawberries. She also enjoys the night out on the town.

Lifted from her forthcoming ninth studio album, Rise of The Phoenix, the record boasts a feel-good vibe as Chanté sings about her new love and the roles that both partners play in having a successful, loving relationship.

“There’s got to be some kind of catch, he’s too perfect,” Chanté sings. “All this loving he’s giving me even though I know I’m worth it.”

Chanté is currently on tour with the hit stage play “Married but single Too,” the sequel to the successful hit “Married But Single,” which toured in 2016. Following the completion of the play, Chante plans to put the finishing touches on her forthcoming album, scheduled for release later this year.