The Weeknd and Drake Still Plan to Drop OVOXO Collab Project

Canadian staples The Weeknd and Drake have welcomed huge successes as solo artists, but the two stars won’t let that stop their planned collaboration.

While on stage together at the 8th annual OVO Fest on Monday (Aug. 7), Drake proclaimed that their long-awaited OVO and XO collaborative project should take flight.

“I don’t want to do this to you on stage,” he told his fellow Canadian. “But I feel like that OVOXO project has to happen at some point. I just want to say that.”

Last November (2016), The Weeknd also spoke about the future collaboration during an interview with Beats 1. “He came in as my big bro and showed the world what I could do,” The Weeknd stated. “From then on, he’s always been supporting me, and I’ve always been supporting him. Behind the scenes, we’re still very close, but it’s cool that the world can see us doing our own thing. OVO/XO will always be there.”

The Weeknd also stated at the time that the project could only come together when all the pieces are in the right place. “It’s cool to have both monsters work together as opposed to one monster and one little guy coming in,” he added. “It’s dope, like Kanye and Jay Z, when [Watch the Throne] happened.”

There have been rumors of a feud between both artists over the years, but it looks like they have moved passed any indifferences, and are putting their fans first.

We can’t wait to hear what these two come up with!