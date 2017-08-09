Connect with us

PREMIERE: Dahlia Jovan – Dead Wrong

Music

Newcomer Dahlia Jovan premieres the Hip Hop Soul single, ‘Dead Wrong,’ the first release from her new EP.

On the track, produced by Shamtrax, which also samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic tune of the same name, Dahlia lays out her soulful tale of a one-sided relationship that ended due to ongoing insecurities and jealousy.

“Every time I brought up my career it never really seemed like he was happy for me,” said Dahlia. “​​There were always these underlying insecurities regarding who I worked with and whether or not there were romantic relations. It was exhausting.”

Dahlia uses ‘Dead Wrong’ to take her power back and hopes listeners will receive the same effect. ‘Dead Wrong’ is self-love​!​

