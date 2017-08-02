Connect with us

Kim Viera – Gold Lining

Music

Kim Viera – Gold Lining

Published on

New York singer/songwriter Kim Viera has quickly become a hot commodity in the music industry: her voice propelled the Bingo Players’ 2014 single “Knock You Out” to a global hit. She then went on to pen Lil Wayne’s single “Start A Fire” featuring Christina Milian.

Viera is now setting the stage for her journey on Republic Records as a new American Latina star. Her first release “Gold Lining” samples the Diwali Riddim-track Lumidee used in her 2004 hit single “Never Leave You (Uh Oh).” Flipping the sample with blaring horns, the songstress delivers a soulful, empowering anthem.

Stream below:

More About: Kim Viera

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5.1KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Stream Kenyon Dixon’s New Album ‘We Should Talk’

News

R. Kelly Cuts ‘After Party’ Tour Short Following Sex Cult Accusations

R&B Music Videos

Video: SZA – Supermodel
Advertisement
To Top