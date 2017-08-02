New York singer/songwriter Kim Viera has quickly become a hot commodity in the music industry: her voice propelled the Bingo Players’ 2014 single “Knock You Out” to a global hit. She then went on to pen Lil Wayne’s single “Start A Fire” featuring Christina Milian.

Viera is now setting the stage for her journey on Republic Records as a new American Latina star. Her first release “Gold Lining” samples the Diwali Riddim-track Lumidee used in her 2004 hit single “Never Leave You (Uh Oh).” Flipping the sample with blaring horns, the songstress delivers a soulful, empowering anthem.

